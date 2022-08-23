 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest man after Stafford shop window shattered

David Rios

Stafford County authorities didn't have to go far to find a burglary suspect Sunday, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police went to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street at 5:25 p.m. for a burglary. The large glass window in the front door was shattered, and cash and three sets of car keys were missing.

Video surveillance showed the suspect throw a car battery through the window and go inside, Kimmitz said. Deputy F.C. O'Neill and Detective A. Sanchez Jr. searched the area and found the suspect at El Patio Motel, a couple of doors down the street.

The stolen keys were recovered and returned to the business owner, police said, but the cash was not found. During the arrest, police found illegal drugs in the suspect's socks.

David Rios, 43, of Woodbridge was charged with breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle and possession of illegal drugs. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

