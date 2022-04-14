Police arrest man after standoff at Fredericksburg business

A Woodford man was arrested Wednesday following an hourslong standoff that started after he locked himself inside a Fredericksburg business, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers went to the Virginia Outdoors Center at 3219 Fall Hill Ave. after an employee called 911 at 7:30 p.m. to report a suspicious person walking around the property carrying a large, edged weapon.

Responding officers saw the man carrying a butcher knife and tried to talk to him, Morris said. When the man saw police, he went inside the business and locked the exterior door. No employees were in the building when the barricade situation began.

Officers surrounded the building while the department’s Crisis Negotiation and Special Equipment Tactical teams arrived and attempted to talk the man out of the building.

Morris said the man was seen gathering additional edged tools, but he refused to come outside. The tactical team eventually entered the building and saw that a fire had been started. Authorities took the suspect into custody before going back inside and putting out the fire.

Gary Lee Wood Jr., 32, was charged with arson, unlawful entry, destruction of property and trespassing. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.