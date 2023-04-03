A Texas man accused of firing shots during a road-rage dispute in Caroline County was charged with two offenses.

Sheriff Scott Moser said police received a 911 call Thursday regarding an altercation involving two tractor-trailers on Ruther Glen Road. The caller reported that one truck was firing a shotgun out of his window. No one was hurt.

Responding deputies found one trucker stopped on Signboard Road near Concord Road. That driver was not armed, Moser said.

The second driver was found near the intersection of Concord Road and Richmond Turnpike. A loaded shotgun was found with the second driver, Moser said.

Daniel Skobic, 27, of San Angelo, Texas, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Moser said the investigation showed that both drivers engaged in an altercation on Interstate 95 before getting off the highway in Caroline.