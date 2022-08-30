Police arrest man who was shot in Stafford

A man who was shot during an altercation at a Stafford County business late Monday morning has been charged in connection with the incident.

Timothy R. Greenage, 33, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and assault and battery. Both charges are misdemeanors.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Deputy M.E. Gordon was heading south in the 200 block of Warrenton Road about 11:45 a.m. when multiple people outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited flagged her down. Greenage, who was bleeding from his abdomen, ran to the deputy and told her that an employee had shot him, police said. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Wilbur said Greenage told the deputy he had gotten into a verbal altercation with the employee because his niece had been overcharged for repair work.

The employee claimed that Greenage had threatened business workers over the phone before arriving at the business. During the argument, according to the employee’s story, Greenage pushed him and pulled out a gun.

The employee responded by firing his own gun, striking Greenage. Police said Greenage then fired several shots of his own, but did not strike anyone.

After investigating the scene and talking to multiple witnesses, Wilbur said it was determined that Greenage started the altercation and that the employee acted in self-defense. Greenage was jailed briefly before being released on a $1,000 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for next week in Stafford General District Court.