Michael Wayne Scott Jr., 37, is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, burglary and possession of burglary tools. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The most recent robbery took place late Saturday at the Exxon–Tiger Mart at 280 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a robber entered the store, brandished a handgun and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. He then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

Detective D.A. Flues' investigation led to Scott being identified as a suspect. Kimmitz said deputies set up surveillance Wednesday night after learning that Scott was staying in Foxwood Village in Stafford County.

The SWAT team was sent to the area, and Scott surrendered without incident after being called out of the home shortly before 10:30 p.m. A toy gun matching the description of the gun described in Saturday's robbery was recovered in the home.

Scott is also charged with a burglary at Paisano's Pizza in Stafford Market Place on March 15 and with a Nov. 6 robbery at Circle K on Prosperity Lane.