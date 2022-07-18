Police arrest suspect in Stafford car fires

A 19-year-old Chesapeake man was charged in connection with vehicle arsons and an auto theft over the weekend in southern Stafford County, police and fire officials said.

Firefighters went to the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in response to a vehicle fire. The vehicle was engulfed in flames, but was quickly brought under control, according to a joint news release from the Stafford Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue.

While returning from that fire, firefighters discovered another vehicle on fire in the 600 block of Culpeper Street, just a few blocks away from the first fire. The Sheriff's Office was contacted and a joint investigation began.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of Hamlin Drive and Jett Street. The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away, and Sgt. B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, tracked a scent to the 700 block of Jett Street, where the suspect was arrested after a brief standoff. Police declined to disclose the connection between the suspect and the house where he was apprehended.

Michael A. Bowling is charged with two counts of arson, grand larceny and destroying a vehicle. Bowling was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and arraigned Monday in Stafford General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.