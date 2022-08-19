Police arrest suspect in violent home invasion

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a home-invasion robbery in Spotsylvania County on May 5 in which the victim was brutally beaten and robbed of jewelry and cash, police said.

Elijah Marquis Cofield, 26, of Camp Springs, Maryland, is charged with multiple offenses that include robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, burglary and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police and court records, the victim and his girlfriend at the time, 28-year-old Destinee Newman, returned to his home in the 10500 block of Abberly Village Lane in Spotsylvania early that morning. They had been on a trip to Florida.

Shortly before the couple got home, police said Newman remotely opened the apartment doors. At least two men were in the home when the victim walked in. He was beaten with a tire rod, a pistol and fists and was rushed to the hospital with severe head and face trauma, right arm and hand fractures and broken teeth.

The victim claimed the intruders left with $300,000 in cash and $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Newman was arrested shortly after the incident and is also charged with multiple offenses. Police believe she set up the robbery.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said police are still investigating a third suspect in the incident.