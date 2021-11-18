Police charge 17-year-old in North Stafford robberies

A 17-year-old Stafford boy has been identified as the suspect in two recent robberies in North Stafford.

Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the most recent robbery took place Wednesday at Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road. A young robber displayed a knife and demanded money from both registers, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also took vaping products worth more than $600 before fleeing on foot, Kimmitz said.

Deputies and detectives began searching the area and eventually spotted a suspect on St. Roberts Drive later Wednesday, Kimmitz said. Stolen vape products and cash were recovered, along with a knife, Kimmitz said.

The suspect, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was charged with robbery and placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Kimmitz said the teen will also be charged in connection with a similar robbery Nov. 11 at the nearby Sheetz at 1175 Garrisonville Road. A knife was used in that robbery as well; no one was injured in either incident.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.