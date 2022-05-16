Police charge man, 23, in Spotsylvania shooting, stabbing

A Spotsylvania man was charged with multiple offenses following an incident in which police say he shot and stabbed a friend at a home in southern Stafford.

Stafford deputies went to Fox Run Lane in Woodlawn subdivision shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and found a man bleeding profusely in the driveway. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy K.P. Hall administered first aid until medics arrived and took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is expected to survive, police said.

After the victim was tended to, deputies were informed that the suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Madden, had just assaulted a resident inside the home. Witnesses described the suspect as “acting irrationally.”

Kimmitz said the suspect became irate as he was placed in a police cruiser. He headbutted a deputy and broke a window out of the patrol car. The deputy was treated for his injury by medics at the scene.

The ensuing investigation led police to determine that Madden had also shot the victim who ended up in the hospital. He was charged with unlawful wounding, assault and battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, vandalism, possession of illegal drugs and possession of illegal drugs by a prisoner.

It was not clear what led to the alleged attacks. A pill believed to contain powder of psilocybin mushrooms was found during a search of Madden at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said. He is being held under no bond.

