Police charge two in beating at Fredericksburg bar

Two people have been charged with serious felony offenses in connection with an incident last week at a downtown Fredericksburg nightspot in which a bar patron was severely beaten, court records show.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the clearly intoxicated victim was sitting at the bar at the Bourbon Room on William Street late Oct. 6 and early Oct. 7.

Surveillance camera footage showed a female bartender taking items from the victim's pocket before pushing him from the barstool onto the floor. The affidavit states that the woman then struck the man before leaving the camera frame.

She returned a short time later with the male suspect, who court records state began pummeling the victim with his hands and feet. He then picked up a nearby table and used it to hit the victim in the head multiple times.

Video footage showed the suspects continuing to assault the victim down the steps and at the front entrance of the business. The victim ended up in Mary Washington Hospital.

The affidavits do not state what, if anything, the victim did prior to the assault. They also do not detail his condition, though the charges leveled against the suspects indicate the injuries were "permanent, disfiguring or severe."