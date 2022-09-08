Police: Chase ends after driver crashes into another car in Stafford

Charges were pending Wednesday against a man who police say led deputies in a brief high-speed pursuit in Stafford County that ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to flip over.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said county deputies received a lookout Wednesday from Fredericksburg police to be on the lookout for a domestic assault suspect. A deputy spotted the suspect’s Acura on Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) about 3:25 p.m. heading north.

The suspect took off at a high rate of speed after a traffic stop was attempted between Sage Lane and the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Kimmitz said. He continued north a couple of miles to Hospital Boulevard, where police said he made a U-turn and sped south.

The suspect collided with another southbound vehicle in the area of the Log Cabin restaurant, Kimmitz said. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver in the other car was able to get out of his vehicle and walk to the ambulance, police said.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Tyreke Ellis. He was still at the hospital Wednesday evening and charges had not been filed as of then. Kimmitz said Ellis will face a “slew” of charges.

One northbound and one southbound lane were closed as police investigated the incident and tended to the injured.