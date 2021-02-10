Police chase ends with arrest in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man was arrested early Wednesday after he wrecked a stolen car while fleeing from a Stafford deputy, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy A.I. Assur was on Interstate 95 in Stafford at 1:10 a.m. when he tried to stop a speeding vehicle about a mile south of the Courthouse exit. The vehicle accelerated to an even higher rate of speed with Assur in pursuit.

The suspect left the interstate at the Centreport Parkway exit and lost control on the ramp. He drove through a guardrail and crashed into a light pole, Maroney said.

The driver and his passengers got out of the vehicle and ran across Centreport Parkway toward Enon Road. A police dog from the Fredericksburg Police Department joined the ensuing search and tracked to a shed in the back of a residence on Beauregard Street.

The suspect was found inside the shed and taken into custody. He was barefooted; deputies retrieved his shoes from the wrecked car, which had been reported stolen in Fairfax County, and gave them to the suspect before taking him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Wadah H. Mahgoud, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, hit and run and driving without a license. It was not clear if the other occupants of the car were apprehended or charged.

