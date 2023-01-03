Police chase ends with crash downtown

A Norfolk man was arrested Monday following a high-speed police chase that started in King George County and ended with a crash in downtown Fredericksburg.

King George Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when her office was notified by the Maryland Department of Transportation that a license plate reader had identified a stolen vehicle that had entered King George on U.S. 301 from Maryland.

Wharton said that after a deputy spotted the black Kia heading south on U.S. 301, the Kia drove away at a high rate of speed before the deputy activated his emergency lights.

A Virginia State Police trooper joined in the ensuing pursuit, during which the suspect turned onto Ridge Road before turning right onto State Route 3. Wharton said the driver exceeded 120 mph as he headed west on Route 3, at times driving toward oncoming traffic and running off the road several times.

Stafford deputies tried to assist as the chase entered that county. The suspect slowed as he neared the Chatham Bridge and entered Fredericksburg. Police said he ran a red light at the intersection of Caroline and Amelia streets and struck another vehicle, knocking it on its hood.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended. The victims in the damaged car were treated by emergency workers, and authorities said their injuries did not appear to be serious.

Christian Thomas Dion, 26, was charged in King George with felony eluding and reckless driving, and with reckless driving in Fredericksburg. He is also charged with felony eluding and grand larceny of a vehicle in Prince William County, where the vehicle was allegedly stolen on Saturday.

Dion is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.