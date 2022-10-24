Police chase ends with fatal crash in Fredericksburg

Two people were killed and three others were critically injured early Monday when a truck that was being pursued by police crashed into a tree in Fredericksburg, police said.

The incident began at 2:24 a.m. with a robbery at the Sheetz at 2807 Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania County, just south of the Spotsylvania/Fredericksburg line. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the victim reported that he was leaving the store when a man approached and asked for money.

Skebo said the conversation turned into a struggle for the victim’s wallet. He said the victim was bitten during the struggle, and a second man threatened the victim with a gun. The victim’s wallet, with an undisclosed amount of money, was taken.

The suspects rode off in a truck on Lafayette Boulevard into the city. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a city officer saw the vehicle a short time later on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver ignored the officer’s commands and sped away, at one point reaching 60 mph.

Morris said the driver was still traveling well over the speed limit when he made a right turn onto Lee Drive, where he lost control and struck a tree. The driver and one of his passengers died at the scene.

The other three vehicle occupants were taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where they remained in critical condition Monday. Morris said the deceased victims’ families have been notified, but police intend to wait at least a day before releasing their names.