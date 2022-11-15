Police chase leads to numerous charges for wanted couple

Two people who were already wanted in various area localities were arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase that started in North Stafford and ended in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the pursuit began about 1 a.m. when Deputy J.D. Hurt saw a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road. Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle, which drove away on Interstate 95 south.

Other deputies and Virginia State Police troopers joined the pursuit as the suspect sped up to 120 mph. Kimmitz said the suspect crashed into a guardrail near the Massaponax exit, but managed to continue driving.

The chase finally ended in the area of 5440 Southpoint Plaza in Spotsylvania. The driver, 39-year-old Anthony M. Raposo of Woodford, was found to be wanted in Spotsylvania and elsewhere.

He was charged Saturday with DUI, eluding, reckless driving, three counts of possessing illegal drugs and numerous traffic offenses.

Kimmitz said the passenger gave police a phony name but she was later identified as 27-year-old Quinn M. Poole of Dumfries after being fingerprinted at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Poole was wanted in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, police said.

She was charged Saturday with two counts of possessing illegal drugs, four counts of forgery, perjury and identity theft.