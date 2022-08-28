Police: Chesterfield man arrested after hourslong standoff in Fredericksburg

A man wanted on theft-related charges in the Richmond area was arrested in Fredericksburg on Sunday following a standoff that lasted about four hours, police said.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received information Sunday afternoon that a man wanted in Chesterfield and Hanover counties was at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane in the city. Officers went to the residence and saw the suspect, 44-year-old Roy Curtis White of Chesterfield, outside the home.

When officers attempted to speak with him, Morris said, the suspect ran into the house and refused to come back out. Police surrounded the home and tried for several hours to talk White into turning himself in. The police department's Crisis Negotiation Team, the Special Equipment Tactical Team, a drone and the police dog were among the law enforcement contingent.

The drone and a dog were sent into the home, Morris said, and the suspect finally surrendered about 7:45 p.m. Charges are pending in Fredericksburg, Morris said.