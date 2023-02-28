A Spotsylvania man found dead following a single-vehicle crash early Monday may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police said.
Carmen J. Booze, 57, was driving west in the 10500 block of Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania at 5:49 a.m. when his 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Skebo said police believe Booze suffered a medical emergency before the crash . The incident is still under investigation.
