Police: Customer shot during dispute at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating an exchange of gunfire Monday at a county business during which a customer was shot.

The customer was released from a hospital early Monday afternoon after being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The employee was detained following the shooting; no charges had been filed as of Monday evening.

Kimmitz said the incident occurred about 11:45 a.m. at Tire and Wheels Unlimited in the 200 block of Warrenton Road. He said the customer and the employee got into a dispute about some sort of repair work.

During the dispute, both parties brandished guns and shots were fired, police said. Detectives were interviewing both participants Monday while trying to sort through differing accounts.

One lane of southbound Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) was temporarily closed while police investigated the incident.