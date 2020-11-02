 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police dog helps Stafford deputies arrest assault suspect
0 comments

Police dog helps Stafford deputies arrest assault suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Sims

Joshua Sims

A Stafford County man was taken into custody by a police dog Friday following a series of incidents that included the suspect siccing two of his own dogs on deputies, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident began about 3:40 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a reported assault. The victim told deputies that the suspect had assaulted her earlier that day and the day before.

Deputies went to the suspect's home on Quarry Road and saw him at the back door. They told him he was under arrest, Maroney said, but the suspect refused to come out of the house.

At one point, according to the Sheriff's Office, he released two pit bulls into the yard toward the deputies, but the dogs retreated after being confronted by the deputies.

Deputy B.U. Demirci eventually sent his police dog, "Titan," into the home and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury; none of the deputies or the police dog were injured.

Joshua Gerard Sims, 33, was charged with five counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, two counts of assault and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert