Police dog helps Stafford deputies arrest assault suspect

A Stafford County man was taken into custody by a police dog Friday following a series of incidents that included the suspect siccing two of his own dogs on deputies, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident began about 3:40 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a reported assault. The victim told deputies that the suspect had assaulted her earlier that day and the day before.

Deputies went to the suspect's home on Quarry Road and saw him at the back door. They told him he was under arrest, Maroney said, but the suspect refused to come out of the house.

At one point, according to the Sheriff's Office, he released two pit bulls into the yard toward the deputies, but the dogs retreated after being confronted by the deputies.

Deputy B.U. Demirci eventually sent his police dog, "Titan," into the home and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury; none of the deputies or the police dog were injured.

Joshua Gerard Sims, 33, was charged with five counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, two counts of assault and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

