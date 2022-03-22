Police: Driver arrested after crashing into deputy's cruiser

A Spotsylvania man was arrested after police say he crashed into a county deputy’s cruiser late Monday.

The deputy was not seriously injured, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.

According to Skebo, the collision occurred about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Courthouse and Leavells roads in Spotsylvania. The deputy was in a westbound lane on Courthouse Road waiting for the light to turn green when he was struck from behind by a Toyota Tacoma, police said.

Responding deputies determined that the driver was impaired. Martir R. Salazar Berganza, 37, was charged with DUI (2nd offense in five years), reckless driving and driving revoked (DUI related). He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

