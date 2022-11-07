Police end dangerous pursuit, arrest suspects the next day

Two people who eluded Stafford County deputies Thursday by driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 were apprehended the next day in a Ruther Glen motel, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Stafford deputies were on patrol late Thursday when they received information about a man and woman who were wanted in the county. They were driving a black Mitsubishi Eclipse with Florida registration and were wanted for failing to appear in court.

Kimmitz said the deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Courthouse Road and I–95, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle struck a police cruiser as it entered I–95 north going in the wrong direction.

The deputies ended the pursuit at that point out of concern for public safety, Kimmitz said.

Police learned the next day that the suspects were in a Days Inn in Ruther Glen. A search warrant was obtained, and detectives went to the room, along with members of the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects initially refused to come out of the room, but eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.

Mcray Hrabal, 30, of Stafford, was charged with eluding, hit and run, possession of illegal drugs and possession of controlled paraphernalia. Samantha Sharpes, 32, of King George County, was charged with possession of illegal drugs and possessing controlled paraphernalia. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.