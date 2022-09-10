Police: Fairfax detective arrested in Stafford, faces DUI charge

A Fairfax County detective was arrested early Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated in Stafford County, police said.

Stephen Copp, 57, a 15-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department, is charged with DUI and a traffic signal violation. He was released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy J.D. Hurt was on patrol at 12:24 a.m. when he saw a Ford Fusion disregard a red light at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hospital Boulevard, nearly causing an accident.

Hurt stopped the vehicle and found that Copp was off-duty and operating his unmarked law enforcement vehicle. He had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.

Fairfax police have placed Copp on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. The vehicle was released to Fairfax police, Kimmitz said.