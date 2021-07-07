Police hold off on naming man who died in fire during Spotsylvania standoff

Spotsylvania authorities on Wednesday declined to identify the man who died in a fire last week during a standoff with police.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said he would not release the man’s name until the state medical examiner officially identifies his charred remains. He said that could take some time because of the intensity of the fire and pending DNA results.

But Skebo acknowledged that police know who the man was and that only one person was in the house in the 13300 block of West Catharpin Road when it was destroyed by fire.

“It is our policy to not release names until it is confirmed by the medical examiner,” Skebo said. “At this point, we don’t know when that will be.”

Spotsylvania deputies, Orange detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service went to the home the afternoon of July 1 looking for the resident, who was wanted on probation violation charges in Dinwiddie and Colonial Heights. He also had pending gun- and theft-related charges in Orange County and Spotsylvania.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots in their direction. A deputy returned fire before the suspect barricaded himself in the house.