Police identify man killed at Stafford apartment complex; search continues for shooter

The man who was shot to death Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie.

McDuffie, a Stafford resident, was shot several times about 2:40 p.m. in the courtyard between apartment buildings in the area of 205 Garrison Woods Drive. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said witnesses were performing first aid on the victim when rescue workers arrived. McDuffie was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later.

The shooter is described as a Black man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, a skull cap, gray sweats and a blue hoodie and was last seen running in the direction of Perry Farms.

Sheriff's Office personnel have conducted extensive searches and interviews, but had not identified a suspect as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective N.D. Ridings at 540/658-4450. Residents are urged to not approach the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.