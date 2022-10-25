Police identify men killed in city truck crash

The two local men killed during a brief police chase Monday morning have been identified as 39-year-old Charles Boone of Ruther Glen and 27-year-old Jovann C. Paige of Stafford County, police said.

The men were killed when a truck driven by Boone crashed into a tree after turning from Lafayette Boulevard onto Lee Drive in Fredericksburg at a high rate of speed, city police said. Three other passengers in the vehicle were critically injured.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident began at 2:24 a.m. Monday when city police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Sheetz in Spotsylvania County, just south of the city line on Lafayette Boulevard. A city police officer spotted the vehicle a short time later near Longstreet Avenue and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver sped up in an apparent attempt to elude the officer and ended up crashing, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the victim was leaving the Sheetz when he was approached by a man requesting money. Another man then threatened the victim with a gun, and the robbers left with his wallet and an undisclosed amount of money.

Skebo said police are still trying to determine who in the truck was involved in the robbery. He said video surveillance will assist in that effort.