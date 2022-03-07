Police identify remains found in Spotsylvania; man's name not released

Spotsylvania authorities have identified the man whose remains were discovered last week in the Salem Woods area of the county but are not yet releasing his name.

Police went to woods near soccer fields March 1 after receiving information about a badly decomposed body. Police at the time were not sure of the race or sex of the victim at the time, and Capt. Liz Scott said the man’s cause of death remains undetermined.

Since then, Scott said police have learned the victim is an adult male whose next-of-kin has been notified. He had been reported missing in December.

Scott said the man had no obvious signs of trauma, and the Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

Scott said detectives decided not to release the victim’s name to the public at this time as they continue to investigate the incident.

