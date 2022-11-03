Police identify Stafford hit-and-run victim

The pedestrian killed early Wednesday in southern Stafford County has been identified as 54-year-old Karen Vincent of Stafford.

Vincent was in the area of State Route 3 and Forest Lane Road about 1:40 a.m. when she was hit by a truck, police said. Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said further details about the incident were not available pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police are still seeking the public's assistance in identifying a red pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning in Spotsylvania County.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said two people were walking east in the far right lane of the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. when they were struck from behind by the pickup truck. The truck continued on after striking the victims.

Jon W. Kern, 36, of Spotsylvania died at the scene and a 36-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Coffey said the truck had a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome rear bumper. He said it likely has damage on the front end passenger's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540/891-4108 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.