 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police identify the victims in triple fatality in Stafford

  • 0

Police have released the names of three people killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening in Stafford County.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 38-year-old Tamarr Williams of Woodbridge was driving a 1995 Lexus SC300 at a high rate of speed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road at 7:39 p.m. when he lost control and went into the oncoming lane.

The Lexus collided with the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg. Kimmitz said the drivers were not related.

Both drivers died at the scene, along with 35-year-old Andrea Forte of Stafford, a passenger in the Lexus.

The Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. The road was closed for several hours on both Sunday and Monday as part of that investigation.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Canada introduces bill to freeze handgun sales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert