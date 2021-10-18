Police: Intended victim foils robbery by pulling gun, firing at suspect in Spotsylvania

A Spotsylvania man was arrested after he was shot at by another man he is accused of trying to rob at an ATM in the county, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the victim was at the Bank of America ATM in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road at 9 p.m. Friday holding his cash in his hand when the suspect approached in a “threatening” manner. He then hit the victim several times, Skebo said.

The victim, a concealed weapon permit holder, responded by drawing his firearm and firing several shots at the suspect, Skebo said.

The suspect, who was not hit, ran across Courthouse Road in the direction of Mill Garden South subdivision. Deputies were already responding to the reported robbery attempt when the suspect called 911 and reported being shot at while at the ATM.

After determining that the 911 caller matched the description of the suspect at the ATM, the man was taken into custody in the area of Hamway Drive, Skebo said.

Trey Khiry Turner, 24, was charged with attempted robbery and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Skebo said the robbery victim suffered minor injuries during the incident. Turner was not injured.

Court records show that Turner was previously convicted of attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony as the result of a July 10, 2016, incident in Spotsylvania. He was ordered to serve three years in prison as the result of those convictions.

