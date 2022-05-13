Police investigate brutal beating, robbery in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating an incident last week in which a county man was brutally beaten and robbed of various items, including $300,000 in cash, court records show.

The attack took place on May 5 at an apartment on Abberly Village Lane in Spotsylvania, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. The search warrant was filed in the city because it involves medical records from Mary Washington Hospital in the city.

According to court records, the 33-year-old man had just returned from a trip to Florida with his girlfriend when the attack occurred. As he entered his apartment, he was jumped by “two to three” unknown males who beat him with a pistol, fists and a tire rod. He was later taken to the hospital with severe trauma to his face, head and body.

The trauma included broken teeth and fractures to his right arm and hand. He also received multiple stitches inside and outside his head, the affidavit states.

In addition to the large amount of cash, a firearm, a cellphone and jewelry were taken from the victim. Court records do not state why the man had so much money.

The girlfriend is identified in court records as a possible suspect. The affidavit states that about eight minutes before the couple arrived at the apartment, she remotely opened the apartment door, allowing intruders to enter. The woman and the victim are named in the affidavit, but no charges had been filed as of Friday.

The evidence also showed that after the beating, the woman was seen speaking to the attackers in the parking lot just before they fled in one of her vehicles. She then left in another vehicle that she owns.

Cellphone records indicate that the woman and the suspects ended up in Washington and Maryland near residences where her family members live.

Court records also show that the May 5 victim was the complainant in a December incident in Essex County following which the woman was charged with assault and battery, brandishing and obstruction of justice. Those charges were later dropped, and apparently the couple resumed a relationship after that.

The victim has since moved. Court records state that the woman’s vehicle has been spotted outside the victim’s new apartment complex, an indication that he is being “followed and targeted.”

Detective Tony Horn is investigating potential charges that include aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, conspiracy and stalking.

