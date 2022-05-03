Police investigate double shooting in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place about 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Bellows Avenue. Arriving deputies found one victim who had been shot in the stomach and a second victim whose head had been grazed by a bullet.

One victim is a teenager and the other is a young adult male. Both were treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kimmitz said the two suspects fled the area in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV and are considered armed and dangerous. Neither had been apprehended as of Tuesday night.

One suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male and the other is a Black male. It was not clear Tuesday what led to the dispute or whether one or both suspects fired shots during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.