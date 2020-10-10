Police investigate drive-by shooting in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting incident Saturday night that resulted in no injuries.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the incident took place in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road in the county. Someone fired shots at a residence from a vehicle and left the scene, Scott said.
No suspect had been identified as of late Saturday. Numerous county deputies responded to the incident.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
