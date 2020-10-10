 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Spotsylvania
0 comments
alert

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Spotsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania County authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting incident Saturday night that resulted in no injuries.

Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the incident took place in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road in the county. Someone fired shots at a residence from a vehicle and left the scene, Scott said.

No suspect had been identified as of late Saturday. Numerous county deputies responded to the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert