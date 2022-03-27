Police investigate peculiar shooting in Stafford neighborhood

Stafford detectives are investigating a wild incident Sunday morning during which a man allegedly fired multiple shots at his neighbor for no apparent reason, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said numerous shots were fired at a man and his wife, but no one was hit.

Kimmitz said deputies went to Aster Lane off Bells Hill Road at 8:40 a.m. in response to calls about shots being fired. The victim had seen his neighbor in the street outside his home and went to check on him.

The victim reported that the man suddenly displayed a gun and started firing at him. Numerous rounds struck the victim's house, particularly in the area of the front door.

The victim told police he had known the 52-year-old suspect about 10 years and had never had any issues with him.

Police said the shooter chased the victim into his home and continued shooting. The wife was in the house, and shots were fired in her direction as well, police said.

The suspect later ran out of the house and started banging on another neighbor's door, still holding the gun, police said. That neighbor did not answer the door.

Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy C.R. Szentkuti showed up and ordered the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect complied, Kimmitz said, but then charged at the deputies.

The deputies used a taser and a chemical spray on the suspect and took him into custody. Charges were pending as of Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.