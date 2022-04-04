 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate robbery at Fredericksburg apartment

Fredericksburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred early Monday at a city apartment.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police responded to the 1700 block of Dunes Street at 3:45 a.m. A man reported that he and his girlfriend were robbed as they were entering their apartment.

According to the report, three males carrying handguns came up behind them, forced them into their apartment and stole clothes, electronics and jewelry.

Police surrounded the area and had a police dog perform a track, but no suspects were found. The robbers were described only as black males wearing black clothes and masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, residents can send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

