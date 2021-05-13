Police investigate robbery at Spotsylvania motel

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating a reported attempted robbery Wednesday at a county motel in which several shots were fired.
Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. at the Knights Inn in the 4800 block of Market Street. A motel patron told police that he was walking toward his room when he was approached from behind by a Black male who displayed a firearm and demanded items from the victim.
The victim was unable to provide any further description of the alleged gunman, including his estimated age.
Skebo said the victim had run into his room and was shutting the door when the gunman fired several shots into the room. No one was struck and no injuries were reported, Skebo said.
The shooter then fled the area on foot. Skebo said detectives are following up on leads and examining evidence found at the scene.
