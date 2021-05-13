 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate robbery at Spotsylvania motel
0 comments
alert top story

Police investigate robbery at Spotsylvania motel

{{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating a reported attempted robbery Wednesday at a county motel in which several shots were fired.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. at the Knights Inn in the 4800 block of Market Street. A motel patron told police that he was walking toward his room when he was approached from behind by a Black male who displayed a firearm and demanded items from the victim.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was unable to provide any further description of the alleged gunman, including his estimated age.

Skebo said the victim had run into his room and was shutting the door when the gunman fired several shots into the room. No one was struck and no injuries were reported, Skebo said.

The shooter then fled the area on foot. Skebo said detectives are following up on leads and examining evidence found at the scene.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert