Police investigating 2 fatal crashes in Caroline

Virginia State Police are investigating two recent fatal single-vehicle crashes in Caroline County.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the most recent one occurred Friday at 12:45 p.m. on northbound U.S. 17, just south of Camden Road.

Shehan said a 2020 Cadillac XT5 driven by 70-year-old Edith Mack of Portsmouth was heading north when she ran off the right side of the road. Police said she overcorrected, crossed both lanes and struck a tree on the left side of the road.

Mack died at the scene.

Just after midnight Jan. 3, Shehan said, a Suitland, Maryland, man was killed when his 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into trees on U.S. 301/Fort AP Hill Boulevard.

Shehan said the Jetta was heading north when it ran off the left side of the road. Leonard Devonta Turner, 30, died at the scene.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

