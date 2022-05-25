Police investigating death of Spotsylvania boy with high levels of THC in his system

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old county boy who died earlier this month with a large amount of THC in his system, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania Detective K. Herzig, the boy was being cared for by his mother in the 5400 block of Jamie Court on May 6 when he suffered a medical emergency. The critically ill child was first taken to Mary Washington Hospital, then to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The boy was taken off life support May 8. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

The affidavit states that Dr. Robin Foster called Herzig on May 11 and reported that toxicology results showed “an extremely high level” of THC in the boy’s system. THC is the main compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.

The doctor told Herzig that if the mother was aware that the boy ingested a large quantity of THC gummies and had sought medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Court records state the mother told police the boy was eating a CBD gummy and she took it away from him and finished it herself. She said she was certain there was only one left when the child accessed the jar.

The mother reported that she called Poison Control after learning the child had eaten part of the gummy and was told the boy would be fine.

Herzig wrote that the empty jar was seized and turned out to once contain THC gummies, not CBD gummies.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo confirmed that his office and the Department of Social Services were investigating, but said no decisions regarding charges had been made as of Wednesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.