Police investigating early-morning robbery at King George convenience store

An unidentified male got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a King George convenience store early Thursday, police said.

Sheriff’s First Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the robbery took place at 5:27 a.m. at the King George Gas Mart at the corner of State Route 3 and Stanley Road. The masked robber entered the store and demanded cash, and the store employee complied. It was not clear if the robber had a weapon; no one was injured.

The suspect then fled on foot. Deputies, detectives and a police dog searched the area, but found no sign of the suspect.

Wharton said police reviewed surveillance video and talked to witnesses at the scene in an effort to identify the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/775-2049.