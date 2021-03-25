Police investigating fatal shooting in Dahlgren

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning at the Dahlgren weigh station on U.S. 301 in King George County.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the incident occurred about 11 a.m. No names had been released as of early Thursday afternoon, but Davenport said one person was killed and another was taken to a hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, she said, but no further details about the incident were available.

Davenport said the investigation is in its early stages and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

