Police investigating possible child abduction attempt in North Stafford

Law enforcement officers were in North Stafford on Friday afternoon following a reported abduction attempt involving a 9-year-old girl.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Basswood Drive in Embrey Mill. Kimmitz said a man grabbed the girl and took her to a black Buick Regal. The girl was able to get out of the car and run away.

Police were still gathering details Friday evening, but Kimmitz said the incident appears to be legitimate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a scary one," he said.

The suspect was described as a white man with a light-brown goatee and a dark jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call 540/658-4400.

Kimmitz said the incident is not related to a possible abduction attempt Tuesday afternoon on Stork Road in the Hartwood area. A man reported that he saw a stranger standing at the end of his driveway attempting to call the man's young child toward his vehicle. The man reported that when he went to confront the stranger, he got into a white truck and left.

Kimmitz said police now believe that incident was something other than an attempted abduction.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.