 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating possible child abduction attempt in North Stafford
0 Comments
alert top story

Police investigating possible child abduction attempt in North Stafford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford abduction attempt

Police claim this vehicle might have been involved in a possible child abduction attempt in North Stafford

Law enforcement officers were in North Stafford on Friday afternoon following a reported abduction attempt involving a 9-year-old girl.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Basswood Drive in Embrey Mill. Kimmitz said a man grabbed the girl and took her to a black Buick Regal. The girl was able to get out of the car and run away.

Police were still gathering details Friday evening, but Kimmitz said the incident appears to be legitimate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"This is a scary one," he said.

The suspect was described as a white man with a light-brown goatee and a dark jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call 540/658-4400.

Kimmitz said the incident is not related to a possible abduction attempt Tuesday afternoon on Stork Road in the Hartwood area. A man reported that he saw a stranger standing at the end of his driveway attempting to call the man's young child toward his vehicle. The man reported that when he went to confront the stranger, he got into a white truck and left.

Kimmitz said police now believe that incident was something other than an attempted abduction.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert