Police investigating scheme to possibly take advantage of elderly, ill man

A 53-year-old Stafford County man is being investigated in connection with allegations that he took advantage of an elderly man's mental incapacitation to acquire his property, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the victim's 43-year-old nephew went to the Orange Sheriff's Office earlier this month to file a complaint. The nephew said he had held his uncle's power of attorney, but recently learned the Stafford man had taken his uncle to an attorney in Louisa and had that power transferred to him.

The affidavit states that the 82-year-old uncle has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is unable to make sound decisions. The affidavit states the change in power of attorney took place long after the elderly man's diagnosis.

The affidavit names the Stafford man, but he had not been charged with any crime as of Monday. His relation to the older man is not stated in court records.

The nephew told Orange County authorities that his uncle lives on a 47-acre tract in Orange and that many items his uncle owns were removed in recent weeks, including a backhoe, a 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a red 1941 Chevrolet pickup truck, two John Deere tractors and other items.