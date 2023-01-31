Police investigating two fatal crashes in King George

Two recent fatal car crashes in King George County, one involving a pedestrian, are under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan said that on Jan. 20 at 12:21 a.m., 33-year-old Austin Kay Bryant of King George was crossing U.S. 301 in front of the Red Roof Inn when he was struck by a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 64-year-old Clinton, Maryland, man. He died at the scene.

Shehan said heavy, dense fog was a factor in the crash.

At 6:37 p.m. the next day, a King George woman was killed when her eastbound 2002 Volkswagen Beetle crossed the centerline on State Route 218 just west of Valley Hill Road and struck a westbound 2022 Cadillac XT6 head-on. Blue died at the scene.

A 51-year-old Manassas man and his passenger, a 47-year-old woman, were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.