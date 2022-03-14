Police: Late for jail date, man ends up in more trouble

A man who was initially denied entry into the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Friday night eventually earned his way inside by picking up a couple more charges, police said.

Stafford Deputy C.S. Harding responded to the jail at 11:21 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A man had shown up to serve a 30-day jail sentence he'd received earlier in the month in Fredericksburg General District Court, but was several hours late in reporting.

Zion Louis Isaac, 21, of Spotsylvania, was convicted March 3 of carrying a concealed weapon on June 21 in the city. His attorney reached a deal with a prosecutor in which he was sentenced to six months in jail with five months suspended, court records show, and multiple other misdemeanor offenses were dropped.

When allowing defendants to report to jail at a later date, area judges routinely warn them to show up on time. When Isaac showed up late, jail staff informed him that they could not accept him, Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said Isaac responded to the rejection by banging on doors and windows in the lobby. Video cameras showed him trying to get into cars in the parking lot. He got into one car, setting off an alarm.

Harding charged him with vehicle tampering and public intoxication and was placed in the jail.

Defendants serving time for misdemeanors in Virginia generally serve only half of their sentences, meaning Isaac would have been released in 15 days had he shown up on time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.