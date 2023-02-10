Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in obtaining information regarding a shooting incident Thursday night on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said a Mercedes sedan was heading north near the Garrisonville exit when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside it about 7:32 p.m. The Toyota driver fired several shots at the Mercedes, then sped away north on I–95.

Police said the Mercedes driver suffered minor injuries as the result of the shooting and was treated at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the Toyota is asked to contact state police at 540/891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.