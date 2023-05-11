A Madison County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Louisa County resident.

About 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Louisa deputies responded to a home on South Lakeshore Drive, after callers reported shots fired, according to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with several apparent gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Louisa resident Alex Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the person who fired the shots was David Branham, 36, of Madison County. According to witness statements, Branham was recently involved in a custody dispute involving the victim and had also initially shot into a vehicle occupied by Alex Brown and several others, police said.

Branham was arrested and charged with murder and attempted malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at Central Virginian Regional Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Louisa Sheriff’s Office at 540/967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800/346-1466.