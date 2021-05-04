 Skip to main content
Police make arrest after 3-hour standoff in Stafford
Walter Randolph Rose

A Stafford County man was arrested early Tuesday following a standoff with police that lasted nearly three hours, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the 800 block of Bellows Avenue about 10 p.m. Monday in response to a reported fight in progress. Police said a man had been struck with an unidentified object, causing a wound to his head. That man was treated at the scene for his injuries, Kimmitz said.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect barricaded himself in his home on Bellows Avenue and repeatedly refused to come out.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Crisis Negotiation Team was brought to the scene and members talked to the suspect. Finally, about 1 a.m., the suspect came out of his room and was taken into custody without further incident.

Walter Randolph Rose, 55, was charged with malicious wounding and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

