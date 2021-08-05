Police make arrest in Fredericksburg stabbing

Fredericksburg police Thursday morning apprehended a man wanted in connection with a June 21 stabbing in the Wellington Lakes area, court records show.

Jermaine A. Conway, 42, is accused of stabbing and critically injuring a man that night in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive. It was one of three violent incidents in that area of the city over a several-week span, including a fatal shooting.

Conway was charged shortly after the incident with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries the possibility of a life sentence, but had remained on the run until Thursday.

Following his arrest Thursday, court records show, Conway was charged with two misdemeanor offenses, identity theft to avoid arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement. Conway was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Conway was wanted in Stafford and Hanover counties before the June 21 incident on failure to appear charges. He was supposed to appear in courts in those localities earlier this year on charges that include DUI, drinking while driving, reckless driving and two counts of driving on a revoked license.

Police have not released details about what led to the alleged stabbing in Fredericksburg.

