Police make arrest in Spotsylvania brawl, shooting

A King George County resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a nightspot at Spotsylvania Towne Center.

Adriana G. Hernandez, 22, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court records show she has been transferred to Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The charges stem from an early March 5 incident at the Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill in the 3100 block of Plank Road. Police reported that a large fight started inside the restaurant and moved out to the parking lot.

During the incident, a 37-year-old man was bleeding from head trauma and his 40-year-old brother-in-law suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and police still aren’t sure what started the fight. But Hernandez was identified as a suspect with the aid of video surveillance, Skebo said.

The King George and Richmond County sheriff’s offices assisted in Hernandez’s arrest. Skebo said Hernandez was part of the initial brawl that preceded the shooting. Police are investigating the incident and trying to identify other participants.

A preliminary hearing for Hernandez is scheduled for June 15 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

