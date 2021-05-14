Police make arrest in Stafford bank robbery, other thefts

A Stafford man was arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery in the county late last month and stolen property from at least three other localities, police said.

Karl Christopher Mitchell, 31, is charged with robbery and possession of stolen property. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said more charges are pending.

The bank robbery took place April 27 at the SunTrust Bank on Prosperity Lane in North Stafford. A robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after handing a teller a note in which he implied that he had a gun.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kimmitz said police had already gotten tips from the public implicating Mitchell in the bank robbery when the Warrenton Police Department contacted Stafford authorities shortly before noon Friday and requested help in finding a stolen skid steer. The skid steer owner had tracked the stolen equipment to an address in England Run North.

Deputy A.W. Sypolt arrived and found Mitchell using the equipment to perform work on the site. Kimmitz said Mitchell was also in possession of a Ford F350 pickup truck that had been stolen from Fredericksburg, and a trailer attached to the truck had been reported stolen in Culpeper County. The trailer had an altered vehicle identification number.