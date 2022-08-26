Police make arrests in Spotsylvania church vandalism

Four people, including at least one adult, have been identified as suspects in a destructive spree at a Spotsylvania church earlier this month in which police estimated that $300,000 worth of damage was done.

The vandalism was discovered early Aug. 7 at the Community Life Center at Craigs Baptist Church in the 14000 block of West Catharpin Road. The 12,000-square-foot building had damage in every room, including busted-up sheet rock, broken glass, damaged furniture and fire extinguishers that had been set off. The intruders also threw food and paint on walls and furniture.

Brandon Joseph Walker, 21, was jailed Friday on charges that include arson, burglary, trespassing and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two juveniles were also arrested in the vandalism, police said. Authorities were still looking for another suspect who has reportedly turned 18 since the incident.

In an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Detective Tony Horn wrote that the life center was entered through a sliding glass door facing the road.

Once inside, the intruders kicked holes in and spread paint on the walls, turned over appliances, ripped doors off their hinges and opened food containers before throwing the food all over the facility, police said.

At least two fire extinguishers were emptied, causing damage to the ventilation system, along with cosmetic damage.

Detectives recovered DNA samples, latent prints and shoe impressions, along with other evidence, Horn wrote. Police later received tips on social media that led them to the four suspects.

One of the suspects eventually came forward and made a full confession, the affidavit states.

The Tall Oaks Drive home of one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was searched under the authority of one of the search warrants.

John Swain, the senior pastor at Craigs Baptist, said Friday that he wasn’t aware that arrests had been made. He previously said that neither he nor other church officials knew of any reason why anyone would have targeted the church.

Swain said the church is still working with its insurance company to have the damage repaired at the 12-year-old facility. He said church members have not yet returned to the building, largely because of potential respiratory issues stemming from chemicals that were released during the vandalism.

Services instead have been moved to the older and smaller church building across the street. The church, which is less than two miles from the Orange County line, has been in the community for more than 250 years.